50 Cent Thinks Pop Smoke Will Buy Snubbed In The Grammys

“When it is recognized, it is going to just get recognized since he has gone,” he clarified. “The material is comparable to what I’d do. They did not recognize mine. They even gave me Grammys once I had been with Em when I am on recordings using Eminem.”

Talking to Spotify’s Rap Caviar, 50 Cent disclosed that he considers that the late rapper’s Shoot for the Stars,” Aim for the Moon album possibly will not receive the respect it deserves.

50 Cent believes that there is an opportunity that Pop Smoke can get snubbed in the 2021 Grammys.

50 Cent stored moving, describing what he thought the message will be when Pop Smoke won the award. “They are reluctant to provide him Grammys since they believe that it’s instructing the viewer to want to become such as Pop,” he explained.

“And also to be like him would be to be part of gang culture,” he continued. “Who you visit purchase Grammys that’s making drill audio? You mean to tell me ai none of these tunes worthy of this? Those platforms aren’t to allow them to admit. It is for the civilization, individuals to adopt those tones and also to truly appreciate the artist to do this.”

Pop Smoke’s introduction, a posthumous record came out at July 3, that could have become the rapper’s 21st birthday. 50 Cent executive-produced that the LP since he had been among Pop Smoke’s main inspirations. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, which makes the rapper the only rapper in hip hop background to have a posthumous debut LP introduction at that place on the graph.

Shoot for the Stars,” Aim for the Moon transferred 251,000 album-equivalent units on its first week.

Check out 50 Cent talking about the problem up over.