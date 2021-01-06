50 Cent reveals to start with-appear footage of Electrical power E book III: Elevating Kanan

To look at this online video be sure to permit JavaScript, and take into consideration upgrading to a world-wide-web

The Energy Ebook III: Boosting Kanan concept track is below, and it even has a complete audio video clip.

Electricity star and executive producer 50 Cent has dropped first seem footage in the Part of the Game video as fans look forward to the most current spin-off from the Starz series.

As we all know, Significant Loaded City has gone down as 1 of the most beloved topic tracks for the Television set present.

On the other hand, right after applying it for Energy and Ability Guide II: Ghost, Fiddy and the workforce felt it was time for a change and now we have Portion of the Game.

The track features NLE Choppa and has backing vocals by Rileyy Lanez as the one sets the scene with major throwback vibes.

50 Cent and the gang execute the monitor in scenes filmed in the rapper’s hometown, Southside Jamaica, Queens in New York Metropolis.

Interspersed in the course of the video clip are short clips teasing times from Boosting Kanan.

The plan is a 90s-set prequel show concentrated on the early decades of Kanan, with Mekai Curtis getting in excess of the part from 50 Cent.

The ensemble solid also incorporates Omar Epps (House), London Brown (Ballers), Patina Miller (Madam Secretary), and Joey Bada$$ (Mr. Robot).

Electric power Reserve III: Increasing Kanan premieres on Starz later on this yr.

