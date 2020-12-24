50 Cent proposes Drake vs. Lil Wayne ‘VERZUZ’ fight

50 Cent has proposed the strategy of a possible VERZUZ matchup amongst Drake and Lil Wayne.

For the duration of a marketing run for his Branson cognac, the G-Unit rapper took element in a dwell Instagram interview in Texas. He was asked who a fantastic opponent would be to both of those Drake and Wayne if they were being to just take part in the series.

Describing that he thinks the best opponents would be each and every other, 50 reported: “I feel for the reason that of the momentum, the most effective matter would be Lil Wayne vs. Drake…because it’s two variations, two unique variations in the exact period so it will be entertaining more than enough to view the two of them.”

VERZUZ is the common enjoyment series that pits producers, songwriters and artists from each individual other in a rap battle design and style structure on Instagram Reside and Apple Tunes.

Competition take it in turns enjoying a tune from a list of 20 from their discography, as admirers, friends and fellow artists check out on. A winner is later on resolved by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz.

View 50’s interview below.

Last 7 days, The Game said that he would be prepared to choose section in a VERZUZ battle – but only if he was pitted from 50 Cent.

The California rapper was questioned in a new interview about taking section in the ongoing online rap/DJ battle collection, which began previously this yr through the early levels of the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, 50 has weighed in on the Grammys row, dubbing the organisers of the function as staying “out of touch”.

Commenting on the forthcoming 2021 event’s nominations for Greatest Rap Album in a because-deleted submit, he mentioned: “Best Rap Album. They out of touch this shit ain’t it, get the fuck outta here. 50cent #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi.” He also included a number of grinning emojis.

His feedback could perhaps be thanks to an omission for late rapper Pop Smoke’s debut album ‘Shoot For The Stars, Intention For The Moon’ , which he govt manufactured with Steven Victor and Rico Beats.