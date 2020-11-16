50 Cent Clears the Air Supporting Trump, Flirting together with his Ex, Chelsea Handler, also’For Life’ Season two

From audio manufacturer into TV mogul: Curtis”50 Cent” Jackson is back with Season two of his own hit series”For Life.”

50 spoke with”Extra’s” Billy Bush, breaking what actually happened if he made headlines prior to the election from joking that when Biden acquired, his tax program would reverse 50 Cent into”20cent”

Billy inquired,”Was support for Trump, then was it reversed? Can you actually encourage Trump, or are you just mixing up things, getting people awakened as you can?”

50 smiled and responded,”I turned down several thousand bucks to visit the inauguration [in 2017] — would I simply switch gears today?”

50’s ex-girlfriend, Chelsea Handler, made it obvious she didn’t like him implying he had been voting for Trump, telling Jimmy Fallon,”I could be inclined to go for one more twist, if you understand what I am referring to,” staged that she’d sleep 50 again to alter his thoughts.

Billy additionally contacted 50,”Chelsea said,’He is a black individual, therefore that he can not vote for Donald Trump,’ and everyone thinks that motivated you to reverse your service — but you are saying it is not correct?”

“This section where she says’when he chose not to encourage Donald Trump, perhaps I give him a second round’ could have been stronger than that area,” 50 stated, laughing.

“Why another around?” Billy pushed. “You guys look to be an remarkable couple… Any possibility of this?”

“No,” 50 confessed. “She believes [Gov. Andrew] Cuomo, Italian men, Italian hunk, she believes he is cool — I believe he is fine.”

becoming slightly more severe, 50 stated,”Chelsea’s a pretty fantastic buddy of mine. Anything she says is alright . I do not care what she says. A component of her series is nearly to be inconsistent, and unpredictability is what creates a comic”

“For Life,” 50’s play concerning prison reform that’s loosely based on Isaac Wright Jr.’s entire life story, is back with brand new episodes weekly. “The next season is all about him re-entering society, thus we get a opportunity to view the way the injury of the experience… exactly what he provided him and he reacts how he reacts,” 50 teased.

“Afterwards, the series grows, you knowthat you’ve noticed lawful procedural shows… There is no limits regarding how much the series goes”

View”For Life” on ABC November 18.