5 Women Test: Vieve Modern Matte Lipsticks And Modern Lip Definers

Jamie Genevieve’s journey to becoming a beauty mogul began on the makeup counters in Debenhams, where she would connect with her customers and transform their makeup bags and their confidence with her down-to-earth attitude and expertise. Now, she has 1.4 million Instagram followers hanging off her every word – and much to their (and our) delight, she has just launched her very own makeup brand, Vieve (which is also stocked on Cult Beauty).

The brand launches with The Essentials Collection – a curated range of 100% vegan makeup essentials. However, whereas most people would whittle down their essentials to a mascara and a concealer, Jamie counts an eyeshadow palette, highlighter, lip liner and lipstick as her desert-island selection.

Here, five women test Vieve Modern Matte Lipstick – a nude, velvety lipstick that is available in five shades to suit all skin tones, as well as Vieve Modern Lip Definer – a creamy yet long-wearing selection of lip pencils.

The Products

Vieve Modern Matte Lipstick, £19, and Vieve Modern Lip Definer, £15.

Start Shopping

The Reviews

Deborah Joseph, Editor In ChiefShade: Lip Definer in Rumour, Lipstick in Power Suit

It had me at the packaging: black, embossed in gold, chic, and environmentally-friendly paper. Opening both the Vieve Modern Matte Power Suit lipstick and the Lip Definer felt like unwrapping a longed-for luxury present.

The products didn’t disappoint either: lipstick the colour of milk chocolate, the lip-liner slightly darker – more bitter dark chocolate to create a 90’s lip liner power pout effect à la Cindy Crawford in the 90s or a glass ceiling-smashing scene from the movie Working Girl. As an original 90s girl, I can only say to Vieve – I’m impressed.

Lottie Winter, Beauty EditorShade: Lip Definer in Brat, Lipstick in Ninetease

So creamy, so blendable and yet, somehow, so long-wearing at the same time. This last attribute is particularly important to me as someone who always ends up with lipstick on their teeth. It’s for this reason why I usually opt for super matte formulas – the kind that dries like cement, but always have trouble with my lips chapping after a few hours wear. Vieve’s Modern Lipstick and Lip Definer doesn’t do that – it envelops lips in a cocoon of velvety softness, while staying put throughout the day (including mealtimes). As for the shade selection, I love the 90’s beauty trend and have fallen for Vieve’s chestnut browns and soft beige hues.

Luca Wetherby-Matthews, Social Media AssistantShade: Lip Definer in Bark, Lipstick in Ninetease

I’ve spent most of my adult life on a never ending quest for the perfect nude lip, which is by no means an easy feat. But, this liner and lipstick combo comes extremely, extremely close. The combination of the Bark liner (medium chocolate brown) with the Ninetease lipstick (cool mocha brown) created this effortlessly cool 90s lip which I absolutely love, with the perfect blend of cool and warm tones. The texture is also an absolute dream, they’re super creamy and feel like you’re not wearing much on your lips (which a lot of matte lipsticks fail to do).

Chloe Laws, Social Media EditorShade: Lip Definer in Velvet Sands, Lipstick in Ninetease

It’s no secret that at GLAMOUR we love Jamie Genevieve, so when I heard she was bringing out her own makeup line I couldn’t have been more excited and happy for her. The Ninetease lipstick and velvet sands lip liner are *right* up my street – I love a 90s moment, especially for AW. The lip liner was soft enough that it could have been used all over the lip, and the lipstick glided on perfectly – sometimes with dark nude lippy it can make my lips look a bit dry, but this had just the right amount of moisture for a matte finish that doesn’t chap. All in all – it’s 10s across the board from me.

Katie Teehan, Managing Editor/Chief Sub EditorShade: Lip Definer in Brat, Lipstick in Treasure

If 2020 has taught me anything, it’s that a slick of lipstick goes a long way when you spend every working day staring at your Zoom face, so I’m always excited to try a new one. I instantly fell for the black and gold packaging, which has a super-luxe, Tom Ford vibe about it. However, as this is a range of nudes I would have liked some more information on the website on matching the shades to your skin tone. I picked Treasure and Brat, which both looked slightly pink-toned in the pictures, but in reality, Treasure is more of a pale, peachy brown that’s possibly a bit too 90s for someone who remembers the decade first time round.

However, Brat did have more of that warmth I was looking for, and while I don’t usually bother with liner, this really converted me: satisfyingly creamy to apply and a great neutral base to help your lipstick last. The lipstick itself is packed with pigment, and its matte finish has real staying power – although as with many matte lippies, it’s a little drying so I’d make sure your lips are well moisturised before applying.

Start Shopping

Jamie Genevieve has just dropped her very own makeup brand (it’s seriously good and now available on Cult Beauty)