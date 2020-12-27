5 points we acquired from the Premier League this weekend

Liverpool handed up the likelihood to go five details distinct at the major of the Leading League as lowly West Brom claimed a morale-boosting place at Anfield.

evertheless, they and derby rivals Everton are major the way with Leicester, Manchester duo United and Metropolis, Tottenham and shock package Aston Villa in warm pursuit, though Sheffield United continue to be rooted to the foot of the table and 11 factors from protection.

Below, the PA information agency can take a search at what we acquired from the most current round of top rated-flight fixtures.

Significant Sam is likely to do it his way

Number of at Anfield on Sunday would have anticipated just about anything unique from Sam Allardyce, the final traveling to supervisor to earn a Premier League sport there, but there was minimal reigning champions Liverpool could do about it. It was much from very at instances as Allardyce’s West Brom got 10 and at times 11 gentlemen powering the ball, but with only Sadio Mane’s early goal separating the sides as the match entered the closing phases, there was constantly a chance of redemption and it at some point arrived in the shape of Semi Ajayi’s 82nd-minute equaliser, which clinched a 1-1 draw.

3-sy does it for resurgent Gunners

With no a league acquire in 7 attempts and getting collected just two of the 21 points on present in the course of action, Arsenal could have been forgiven for approaching their derby clash with Chelsea with some trepidation. However, Alexandre Lacazette’s to start with-50 % penalty, a luxurious Granit Xhaka totally free-kick and a considerably fortuitous 3rd from Bukayo Saka experienced the get sewn up lengthy ahead of the final whistle and Tammy Abraham’s late strike delivered little consolation for the lacklustre guests as Mikel Arteta’s guys recommended they have what it will consider to climb the table.

More to appear from Marcus

Marcus Rashford has spent just about as substantially time on the front webpages as he has on the back again in 2020, and he achieved a substantial landmark on the pitch on Saturday when he scored his 50th Leading League purpose in Manchester United’s 2-2 attract at Leicester. Only Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo have reached that feat in fewer online games and Rashford, who celebrated his 23rd birthday in October, is even now understanding his trade and will be informed that he could possibly have claimed a hat-trick on the working day after missing with a initially-fifty percent header and later being denied a single-on-just one by keeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Aston Villa are no a person-man staff

“I said at half-time, there is no one in the Leading League that I would want to go and lead the line when we’re down to ten men, more than Ollie Watkins.” 𝗕𝗜𝗚 praise from the boss. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/S2ISAJi0mw — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) December 26, 2020

Jack Grealish may perhaps be Villa’s stand-out player, but they are significantly from reliant on the England international by yourself. On Saturday, Dean Smith’s 10 males cruised to a 3- dwelling get around Crystal Palace on an afternoon when it was striker Ollie Watkins who stole the present. Watkins, who performed as a lone frontman soon after defender Tyrone Mings’ initially-fifty percent dismissal, did not get his title on the scoresheet, but experienced a hand in all three targets, aiding to set up the similarly impressive Bertrand Traore, Kortney Hause and Anwar El Ghazi.

Goodwill to all guys (other than referees)

There appears to be no respite in sight for referees as the new yr approaches with both Sean Dyche and David Moyes finding rationale not to extend the compliments of the time to the gentlemen billed with implementing the principles. Burnley manager Dyche could not realize why defender Ben Mee experienced been penalised for a foul on Leeds keeper Illan Meslier when he believed his facet ought to have been awarded a penalty for the challenge, though West Ham counterpart Moyes signalled his intention to seek further more clarification above VAR soon after Lewis Dunk’s purpose for Brighton was permitted to stand despite replays suggesting the ball experienced hit his arm all through the develop-up.

PA