5 Need to-See Times From Andy Cohen And Anderson Cooper’s New Year’s Eve

Cameos from Cameron Diaz and Mariah Carey had all people speaking.

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper had Twitter in stitches on New Year’s Eve, as they the moment once again hosted CNN’s yearly countdown from an eerily vacant Moments Sq..

Expressing goodbye to what Andy dubbed “a fecal year” — staying away from any S-bombs for the CNN censors — the duo begun trending as before long as they threw back again their very first shot of the night and kept the entertainment coming all evening lengthy.

From Anderson’s giggles to 1 headline-earning instant with Mariah Carey, this is what experienced absolutely everyone speaking before the ball dropped.

Mariah and J.Lo Virtually Cross Paths

Mariah hearing J.Lo in the history is the perfect summary to 2020 pic.twitter.com/kPngJ8SRqj — Ryan Bloomquist (@ryanbloomquist) January 1, 2021

There was approximately one more “I never know her” moment during the telecast when Mariah Carey appeared by means of satellite for an interview just prior to midnight. As she joined the two hosts, she asked them, “What is heading on in the track record? I’m hearing new music.”

Very well, in the track record was Jennifer Lopez, who was executing all through Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2021 with Ryan Seacrest. Cohen, likely trying to stir up some drama, informed, her, “Yeah, we got J.Lo behind us really” — ahead of speedily switching subject areas. Carey failed to take the bait and pushed correct earlier the Lopez point out.

The feud amongst the two pop stars goes again at the very least 20 yrs, when Carey memorably stated, “I do not know her” when requested about Lopez through an interview. Even though Carey maintains she explained it due to the fact, “I seriously was hoping to say anything wonderful or say nothing at all at all. I really was.” She also opened up about the source of their beef — with no utilizing Lopez’s title — in her e book previously this 12 months.

Andy Cohen’s Cameron Diaz Poop Tale

Regardless of what visual appeal fee Cameron Diaz acquired for this CNN NYE hit the place the hosts talked about falsely accusing her of pooping her trousers, it wasn’t adequate. — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) January 1, 2021

Introducing Cameron Diaz to the clearly show, Andy told rather the tale about how he once thought she defecated in her individual trousers at an Oscars celebration they the two attended at Jimmy Fallon’s house.

Turns out, he had simply just walked by way of canine poop and was trailing it by means of the house himself. Soon after telling the story to both Cooper and the audience at property, Diaz joined them, with Anderson inquiring Andy if he needed to apologize.

She confirmed he had previously in the previous, contacting the problem “hilarious.” She added, “You ought to have witnessed the stink-eye he was giving me … like, basically, he was on the lookout at me like, what did you do? What took place? Did you just poop your pants?!”

Barbara Walters Beams Into Situations Sq.

“Saturday Night Live” alum Cheri Oteri joins @AndersonCooper and @Andy Cohen for New Year’s Eve and revives her iconic Barbara Walters impression to ring in 2021. #CNNNYE https://t.co/7NIoJaibIf pic.twitter.com/48EDxY1U3Y — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) January 1, 2021

“Saturday Night Reside” alum Cheri Oteri the moment once again returned in character as Barbara Walters, cracking up the two hosts as she ran down the most important news products of the yr.

“Andrew, Anderson, the moment once again, it has been a enjoyment for you to have me on your liquor-laced, pedestrian New Year’s Eve unique all through the apocalypse we simply call 2020,” she commenced, in advance of shading Andy’s WWHL, talked about her celeb-packed Zoom sessions and even took intention at “Spanish conquistador” Hilaria Baldwin.

Anderson’s giggles ended up out of handle.

Stephen Colbert’s Transferring Information

“You are really not alone.” “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert shares an uplifting information for everyone observing. “If it is just one matter that Covid has taught us is that we are not able to get by way of crises by yourself.” #CNNNYE https://t.co/7NIoJaibIf pic.twitter.com/jSh8HngR51 — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) January 1, 2021

Anderson took a minute to acknowledge individuals looking at at dwelling who may well not be in a celebratory mood on New Year’s Eve subsequent a individual tough 12 months. Noting he himself utilized to hate the holiday mainly because his late father was hospitalized all-around the start of the year prior to he died in January 1978, Cooper questioned visitor Stephen Colbert if he had any clever terms for those people who may well be having difficulties.

“You might be seriously not on your own. Of the the issues we uncovered this year is that we need to have each individual other and that there is a want to collectively interact with each individual other and treatment for every other,” he claimed. “We simply cannot get by means of crises by yourself.”

“We are in no way definitely by yourself … and hopefully, that is a thing we are going to acquire to the other aspect of this minute we’re in ideal now,” he added. “Is to pay consideration to the people who do not have anyone else to care for them or any individual else to be with them, mainly because you may possibly be that particular person in a moment.”

Additional Anderson, “I imagine it’s important on a night like this, when persons are celebrating, for individuals of us who have knowledgeable loss or are presently observing this with dread in their coronary heart, sadness in their coronary heart, I consider it is important to recognize them and to know that they are not alone and we are not by yourself in this. We have to be together.”

Photographs and Squirms

All through the several hours-very long clearly show, there ended up a amount of brief, blink-and-you-skipped it times that genuinely made us LOL at dwelling.

From Anderson squirming around Andy’s innuendo and “bossy bottoms” comments, to Cooper’s giggles, offended singing and reaction faces to their lots of shots, in this article are a couple far more miscellaneous musings to get your by way of New Year’s Day.

I viewed each individual episode of Tiger King, Breaking Poor, Far better Caul Saul, The Crown, Queens Gambit – still with two hrs still left, this is the greatest moment of television in 2020. ⁦@andersoncooper⁩ ⁦@jaketapper⁩ ⁦@CNN⁩ ⁦@BrookeBCNN⁩ #NewYearsEve pic.twitter.com/aBTMzn17XD — Decide Reinhold (@JudgeReinhold) January 1, 2021

Andy Cohen is wild. Did he actually just say bossy base to Anderson Cooper? pic.twitter.com/gtFxC165pz — Lyle (@WalkWithLyle) January 1, 2021

Anderson Cooper’s initial shot of the night pic.twitter.com/3OCY7oIses — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) January 1, 2021

2020 mighta been garbage but at least we nonetheless have @andersoncooper’s reactions to shots #CNNNYE pic.twitter.com/sTSAcCY8United kingdom — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) January 1, 2021

