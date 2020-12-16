5 Chic Robes Encouraged by Nicole Kidman’s Design and style

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may well obtain payment for some backlinks to solutions and expert services.

The Undoing was the definition of a sudden smash hit. In the blink of an eye, it went from “What’s that demonstrate referred to as once again?” to “OMG, did you see Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber putting up about it?” Although we all conjured up theories concerning the full “whodunit” facet of the demonstrate and have been floored around and over all over again by the beautiful acting and coronary heart-pounding suspense, that was not all that amazed Us. We need to talk about Nicole Kidman’s wardrobe!

Household robes and bathrobes truly turned a staple in everyone’s wardrobe this 12 months, but Kidman’s character, Grace Fraser, gave them a whole new existence. From silky property robes to gown-like coats, she influenced us to uncover some wonderful variations of our possess!

This Silky Property Gown

Related in design and style to the just one Kidman wore in The Undoing, this silky robe appears to be and feels lavish. Its kimono-influenced style is simply lovely, and the peacock and floral print is a masterpiece!

Get the BABEYOND Kimono Robe for just $30 at Amazon! Please take note, rates are exact at the date of publication, December 16, 2020, but are topic to modify.

This Eco-friendly Housecoat

Kidman’s inexperienced coat may possibly have been fairly divisive on the exhibit, but this versatile piece is a certain winner. Hold it zipped up to rock it as a nightgown, or unzip it for a gown technique. Insert some genuine dresses beneath and you have a green coat of your individual you can use out!

Get the Ekouaer Zipper Robe setting up at just $33 at Amazon! Make sure you take note, prices are precise at the date of publication, December 16, 2020, but are matter to alter.

This Red Velvet Robe

Bear in mind the one particular coat Kidman wore that was quite significantly just a crimson velvet gown? This one particular is super similar. We know we would not want to take it off just mainly because we experienced to go away the residence!

Get the PRODESIGN Extended Velvet Gown for just $30 at Amazon! Be sure to notice, charges are correct at the day of publication, December 16, 2020, but are issue to improve.

This Champagne Floral Robe

With this kind of similar colours and classy vibes to one particular of Kidman’s other famous belted coats in the exhibit, this champagne-coloured robe is like a breath of refreshing, silky-smooth air!

Get the Season Dressing Floral Satin Kimono Robe starting at just $9 at Amazon! Please take note, price ranges are precise at the date of publication, December 16, 2020, but are issue to modify.

This Flannel Robe

Kidman wore black and white plaid, so we’re putting on black and white plaid. This flannel robe is so cozy and warm for wintertime, and it manages to be pretty darn attractive also!

Get the Leveret Flannel Gown for just $35 at Amazon! Be sure to observe, costs are precise at the day of publication, December 16, 2020, but are issue to change.

