45+ Scorpio Celebrities | POPSUGAR Celebrity

Your astrological sign will say a great deal about who you are as a individual, and you have a tendency to share certain traits along with different people born under your sign — yeseven though they are a star. People who have birthdays between Oct. 23 and Nov. 22 are all Scorpios, famous for fire, secrecy, and love of all things gruesome. Some famous Scorpios — such as witchy queen Kiernan Shipka out of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and also dark-humored Pete Davidson — might not surprise you, however, there are a couple additional Scorpio celebs you would never guess. Have a look at the gallery for a number of our fave A-listers born under Scorpio.
