30 Times that the Kardashian-Jenners Dominated Halloween

Go big or go home.

That is obviously the Kardashian-Jenners’ motto when it comes to Halloween. Even though this calendar year, because of the continuing coronavirus pandemic, their slogan is probably to”Go big and remain home.”

Since E! readers might understand the Keeping Up With the Kardashians celebrities, such as Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, frequently extract all the stops if dressing for spooky period.

Not only can they stone many pendants around Halloween, however they frequently do over-the-top ensembles. Case in point: Kim Kardashian and spouse Kanye West united their children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm for just three epic costumes this past year.

The household dressed like the Flintstones, bugs and characters in the film Sing.

And that was only in 2019! )

Do not forget, in her, Kim impressed this past year at a dramatic Legally Blonde costume.

Kourtney had several Halloween costumes, among these having an amazing Vampira get-up. In actuality, only this past week, the Poosh creator shared an image of herself because Vampira and Khloe dressed as Cruella de Vil.