3 Ways that the Blair Witch Project Influenced Found-Footage Film

Though The Blair Witch Project did not produce the found-footage genre — based on who you ask, this honour belongs to 1980’s Cannibal Holocaust or 1961’s The Connection — it is arguably among the most famous films. After the movie first premiered in 1999 using a storyline that apparently follows three film students making a documentary about the Blair Witch, nobody could have predicted that the lasting impact it could have on the terror genre and filmmaking as a whole.

Since The Blair Witch Project, lots of movies have attempted (and failed) to catch what made it successful: its own unknown cast, how it blurs fiction and fact, and its own guerrilla marketing strategies. Films such as Paranormal Action and Cloverfield have managed to use a number of this Blair Witch magical as inspiration, also leading a totally new generation of enthusiasts to find the movie. Ahead of the film arrives to Hulu about Nov. 1, then it is possible to have a look at the 3 manners The Blair Witch Project has impacted found-footage movies.