3 teens billed with murdering 13-calendar year-outdated Olly Stephens in Looking at

hree youngsters have been billed with murdering an autistic 13-yr-previous boy in Reading.

Oliver Lucas Stephens, who was regarded as Olly, died soon after allegedly currently being attacked in Bugs Base fields, Emmer Inexperienced on Sunday.

A 13-12 months-aged woman, a 13-12 months-previous boy and a 14-12 months-outdated boy have been charged with murder and conspiracy to dedicate grievous bodily damage in link with the youngster’s loss of life.

The trio, all from Reading through, have been remanded in custody to appear in Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Two other boys, equally aged 13, have been introduced on bail with rigorous conditions till February 1.

In a assertion issued by police, Olly’s loved ones described the youngster as “an enigma” who “could get his very own way with a wry smile and a cheeky grin”.

“He constantly stood his ground and fought for the underdog although having an wonderful depth of like, heat and wit,” they claimed.

"We now have only reminiscences. An Olly-sized hole has been remaining in our hearts."

Officers have been termed just right before 4pm on Sunday adhering to reviews of a stabbing at the park, which is well-liked with dog walkers, joggers and families.

Detective superintendent Kevin Brown stated: “This carries on to be a very complicated time for the family of Olly. Our ideas remain with them.

“The Stephens loved ones enjoy all of the kindness proven to them but they have questioned that their privacy is highly regarded at this quite tricky time.”