hree folks were being rushed to clinic just minutes into the New Yr after a stabbings in central London.

Police and paramedics had been scrambled to the scene in the Edgware Highway shortly right after midnight on Friday.

Two guys have been found out at the scene struggling knife wounds and a female was identified close by with a head injuries.

All three had been rushed to hospital. There has not however been an update from police on their disorders.

One particular girl was arrested for GBH and taken to a police station, Scotland Lawn mentioned.

A spokesperson for the power said: “Police had been contacted by London Fireplace Brigade at 12.32am on Friday to reports of a stabbing on Edgware Highway.

“Officers attended the scene, with the London Ambulance Company and HEMs.

“Two males were recognized with stab injuries. Each males were being taken to hospital.

“A female was also found at the scene suffering with a head personal injury, she has been taken to hospital.

“An update on all a few situations await.