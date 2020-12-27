3 men and women killed as gunman opens fireplace in Illinois bowling alley

A few folks had been killed and a different a few wounded on Saturday in the US state of Illinois when a shooter opened fire at a bowling alley, law enforcement claimed.

Authorities feel it was a random attack.

Rockford town police urged persons on Twitter to keep absent from the area near the Don Carter Lanes bowling alley, because it was an “lively scenario” and officers have been clearing the site.

“It’s however an ongoing investigation. We do have a few men and women that are confirmed deceased,” police main Dan O’Shea claimed in a press meeting outdoors the making.

He explained three other men and women had been hurt from the gunfire and had been staying treated at area hospitals.

“We have a human being of curiosity in custody. That is very a great deal the place we’re at,” main O’Shea mentioned, without specifying if the shooter had a motive.