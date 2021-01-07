23 new Coronation Road pictures reveal toddler shock, Peter dying tragedy, secret uncovered

Coronation Avenue has been firing on all cylinders due to the fact 2021 commenced, and upcoming 7 days is another similarly unmissable 1 for cobbles’ lovers.

Faye Windass (Ellie Leach) decides to devote the night at Maria Connor’s (Samia Longchambon), and she drops the bombshell that she may be expecting.

Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) grows suspicious of his daughter’s conduct and consequently pops by the salon flat — in which he finds a being pregnant exam.

It is a fairly eventful week for the figures in issue, as the police concern Tim about Faye’s rucksack — which prospects to him confronting Faye about Adam Barlow’s (Sam Robertson) attack.

In the meantime, Peter (Chris Gascoyne) hits the bottle as soon as extra — significantly to Carla Connor’s (Alison King) dismay — and tragedy strikes as he falls unconscious in the ginnel.

Will he be okay?

It’s all kicking off on the cobbles upcoming week, that is for confident, and if you’d like a minor taster of what is to come, then check out our initially -search gallery under.

Coronation Street airs these scenes w/c Monday January 11 at 7:30pm on ITV.

