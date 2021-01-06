2021 Celeb Pregnancy Bulletins: Which Stars Are Anticipating

Listed here arrive the newborn bumps! Emma Stone, Josie Bates and more superstars declared in 2021 that they’re pregnant.

Us Weekly broke the information on January 4 that the Oscar winner is expecting her to start with little one with her partner, Dave McCary.

“She seems really happy and really energized about turning into a mom — she’s frequently oohing and cooing,” a supply solely advised Us at the time. “She appears to be wonderful, she appears to be wholesome, she’s glowing. She’s been retaining up with good friends and do the job currently, she’s often staying active and will get her each day exercising in.”

The news came two decades immediately after the Struggle of the Sexes actress instructed Elle about her long term spouse and children options. “My viewpoint about youngsters has improved as I’ve gotten older,” the Arizona native claimed in August 2018. “I hardly ever babysat or nearly anything. As a teen, I was, like, ‘I’m under no circumstances obtaining married, I’m never ever owning kids.’ And then I received more mature and I was, like, ‘I truly want to get married, I really want to have youngsters.’”

The Golden World winner included at the time: “It’s the turning 30 matter where you’re, like, ‘I’m not that younger. I’m younger, but I’m not that young.’”

Stone and McCary received engaged in December 2019, two yrs soon after they began relationship. The pair sparked marriage rumors in May possibly 2020 following supporters seen that the La La Land star had swapped her diamond for a gold band all through an interview with Reese Witherspoon. She and the Saturday Evening Stay writer were being spotted sporting matching bands in September 2020.

As for the Bringing Up Bates star, she and partner Kelton Balka introduced on January 5 that they have a rainbow little one on the way after a September 2020 miscarriage.

“We are so filled with gratitude and we couldn’t feel more blessed and much more in love with the considered of becoming parents once again,” the fact star solely told Us. “Though there are continue to fears, worries and uncertainties, we are using more precautions and praying diligently for the protection of our new minimal a single. So much, we are all healthful and little one is building flawlessly. We are overjoyed start this new yr with these kinds of content information and are further than thrilled to turn out to be a family members of four in early summer season!”

The UPtV personalities’ small one will sign up for large sister Willow, who was born in July 2019.

Keep scrolling to see additional stars sharing being pregnant news this year.