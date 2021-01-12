2020 worst calendar year on file for retail amid coronavirus pandemic, figures display

etailers suffered their worst annual performance on report in 2020 as a Xmas uplift unsuccessful to cease gross sales for the year slumping lessen, new figures demonstrate.

Total gross sales fell .3 for every cent for the yr towards 2019, representing the worst 12 months-on-12 months transform since the survey begun in 1995.

The slump was pushed by a 5 for every cent plunge in non-food items gross sales as style, life-style and homeware shops were impacted by the enforced closure of non-vital shops for massive pieces of the year.

“Covid has led to 2020 getting the worst year on document for retail product sales development,” stated Helen Dickinson, main executive of the British Retail Consortium (BRC).

“Physical non-food retailers – such as all of non-crucial retail – observed revenue drop by a quarter as opposed with 2019.

“Xmas presented minimal respite for these retailers, as many shops ended up pressured to shut throughout the peak trading period.”

Nonetheless, food items product sales elevated by 5.4 per cent for the duration of the calendar year as buyers flocked to supermarkets and amplified on-line foodstuff shopping to be certain they have been stocked up all through the pandemic. Breaking NEWS Oil climbs, stocks sputter as investors await U.S. unemployment figures

In December total retail income amplified by 1.8 for every cent as customers invested extra in the run-up to Christmas, the most up-to-date BRC-KPMG retail gross sales keep track of unveiled.

Like-for-like sales for the month had been up 4.8 for each cent as general store takings have been even now impacted by limitations and temporary closures.