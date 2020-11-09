2020 People’s Choice Awards: Entire List of Candidates

THE MALE TV STAR OF 2020

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Jesse Williams, Grey’s Anatomy

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

Sterling K. Brown, That is Us

Steve Carell, Space Force

THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2020

Christina Applegate, Dead To Me

Danai Gurira) The Walking Dead

Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy

Lili Reinhart, Riverdale

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: SVU

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Sofía Vergara, Modern Family

THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2020

Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

Danai Gurira) The Walking Dead

Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy

Mandy Moore, That Is Us

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: SVU

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2020

Christina Applegate, Dead To Me

Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Issa Rae, Insecure

Jameela Jamil, The great Position

Kate McKinnon, SNL

Kristen Bell, The great Position

Sofía Vergara, Modern Family

Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish

THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2020

Good Morning America

Live With Kelly & Ryan

Crimson Table Chat

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The View

The Wendy Williams Show

Nowadays

THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2020

See What Happens Live Together With Andy Cohen

Complete caked with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2020

Gigi Goode, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Hannah Ann Sluss, The Accreditation

Jaida Essence Hall, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Only Sam,” American Idol

Madison Prewett, The Accreditation

Kandi Burruss, The Masked Singer

Rob Gronkowski, The Masked Singer

Sammie Cimarelli, The Circle

THE REALITY STAR OF 2020

Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye

Darcey along with Stacey Silva, Darcey & Stacey

Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

Kandi Burruss, the actual Housewives of Atlanta

Kim Kardashian West, Maintaining the Kardashians

Khloe Kardashian, Maintaining the Kardashians

Lisa Rinna, the actual Housewives of Beverly Hills

Porsha Williams, the actual Housewives of Atlanta

