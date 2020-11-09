2020 People’s Choice Awards: Entire List of Candidates

THE MALE TV STAR OF 2020
Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Jesse Williams, Grey’s Anatomy
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Sterling K. Brown, That is Us
Steve Carell, Space Force
Click here to vote for Infant TV Star
THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2020
Christina Applegate, Dead To Me
Danai Gurira) The Walking Dead
Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy
Lili Reinhart, Riverdale
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: SVU
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Sofía Vergara, Modern Family
Click here to beg for Celebrities TV Star! )
THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2020
Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
Danai Gurira) The Walking Dead
Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy
Mandy Moore, That Is Us
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: SVU
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Click here to vote Drama TV Star! )
THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2020
Christina Applegate, Dead To Me
Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Issa Rae, Insecure
Jameela Jamil, The great Position
Kate McKinnon, SNL
Kristen Bell, The great Position
Sofía Vergara, Modern Family
Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish
Click here to beg for Comedy TV Star! )
THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2020
Good Morning America
Live With Kelly & Ryan
Crimson Table Chat
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The View
The Wendy Williams Show
Nowadays
Click here to vote for Daytime Talk Show!
THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2020
See What Happens Live Together With Andy Cohen
Complete caked with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Click here to beg for Nighttime Chat Show!
THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2020
Gigi Goode, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Hannah Ann Sluss, The Accreditation
Jaida Essence Hall, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Only Sam,” American Idol
Madison Prewett, The Accreditation
Kandi Burruss, The Masked Singer
Rob Gronkowski, The Masked Singer
Sammie Cimarelli, The Circle
Click here to vote for Contest Contestant!
THE REALITY STAR OF 2020
Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye
Darcey along with Stacey Silva, Darcey & Stacey
Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
Kandi Burruss, the actual Housewives of Atlanta
Kim Kardashian West, Maintaining the Kardashians
Khloe Kardashian, Maintaining the Kardashians
Lisa Rinna, the actual Housewives of Beverly Hills
Porsha Williams, the actual Housewives of Atlanta
Click here to beg for Truth Star!
Add Comment