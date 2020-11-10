20 Best Products in Boots For The 2nd Lockdown 2020

Boots has always held a special place in my heart. It was – alongside Greggs and SPAR – the only “chain” store in the town I grew up in, so it was the first (and only) place I’d head to spend my hard-earned (*ahem*) pocket money. I’d excitedly nip in with my friends after school, feeling ever-so grown up as I swatched a whole plethora of lipsticks on the back of my hand. I’d clear out the entire Rimmel makeup stand, put a *serious* amount of thought into which body spray to pick up next (who remembers Natural Collection’s papaya/passionfruit/strawberry spritzes?! #retro) and reach PEAK excitement levels when I could go in and round-up hair sprays, hair gels and offensively bright-pink blushers for an upcoming dance exam.

And to be honest, in my eyes, it has never quite lost its allure.

Boots is the Queen of the British high street, there for us on last-minute tampon dashes and full-blown beauty hauls alike. It’s the place we all head for a monthly stock-up of toothpaste/dry shampoo/hand wash and wonder how the *hell* we’ve spent £50 on basics when we finally reach the till.

And there’s another reason to love it: it’s home to all manner of hidden beauty product gems which we’re almost certain you haven’t already tried. Lockdown is the perfect time to get on board.

As we hunker down for a second, prolonged period of isolation, we’ve traded in our lunch-break Boots dash for virtual beauty hauls. We’re not only stocking up on the essentials, but comforting beauty buys and products that can replicate the results of the salon treatments we’d otherwise be getting. Read: eyebrow tints, at-home hair dyes and eyelash serums. Boots is home to it all.

If you fancy ordering some new treats, as a veteran beauty sleuth, there’s no better place for new beauty product inspo than the shopping lists of fellow skincare/makeup/haircare aficionados. Luckily, we can see *exactly* what GLAMOUR readers have been shopping for since this whole Coronavirus thing began… and the results are *pretty* interesting.

The most-sold Boots.com product on GLAMOUR Magazine during the first lockdown was Josh Wood’s Permanent Hair Colour. Y’all are desperate to hide those roots. His ammonia-free, kind-to-hair formula comes in 12 hues ranging from the deepest brown to lightest blonde – which all offer up that soft, silky and salon-standard finish you’d get if you went to see him in person.

CeraVe’s PM Facial Moisturising Lotion was another *very* popular product in lockdown: the original. GLAMOUR readers purchased over £3,000 worth of the stuff between March and July, thanks to its lightweight feel and inclusion of Hyaluronic Acid to help the skin retain its natural moisture.

