2 Hearts (2020) is a narrative about generosity, love, sorrow, and, most importantly, life after death. This love drama depicts how a transplant alters the course of a person’s life.

The film follows the lives of two spouses from two distinct times. Their lives seemed to be unrelated at first; they live separate storylines in various decades. But then disaster strikes: Jorge’s condition deteriorates, and Chris collapses and is transported to the hospital.

Jacob Elordi, Tiera Skovbye, Adan Canto, and Radha Mitchell feature in the film, which is directed by Lance Hool. Given the film’s concept, it’s unsurprising that it’s a complete disaster. Is 2 Hearts, based on a true story?

2 Hearts: Is the film based on a true story?

2 Hearts is, in fact, based on a true story. Eric Gregory is the father of Christopher Gregory, who lived and sadly died at the age of 19 from a brain aneurysm. Eric penned his memoirs when his son died unexpectedly, in order to confront the circumstance and honour his son’s life. Chris was a freshman at Loyola University in New Orleans when he fell unexpectedly at a friend’s home.

Doctors determined he had collapsed due to an undiagnosed burst brain aneurysm when he was rushed to Tulane University Medical Center. Chris was surrounded by his entire family, including his parents and two older brothers, but he unfortunately died a few days later.

The story, however, did not end there. Chris had signed up to be an organ donor when he was 16 years old, and when he died, his organs were donated to five others who were in severe need. Jorge Bacardi, a descendant of the famed rum dynasty, was one of them. Jorge was born with a lung ailment that physicians mistook for cystic fibrosis at the time.

It was a marvel that he lived, but as he got older, it became increasingly difficult for him to breathe. Doctors discovered he didn’t have cystic fibrosis at all, but a rare hereditary illness called Primary ciliary dyskinesia (PCD) when he was 50 years old. A double lung transplant was his only chance of survival. In March 2008, they received word that they had located a matched donor, and Jorge, 64, underwent emergency surgery a few hours later.

Organ transplant recipients almost never know their donors’ names. Jorge, on the other hand, used the United Network for Organ Sharing to write a message to his anonymous donor, whom he had christened “Gabriel” in honour of the angel.

The Bacardis ultimately uncovered the identify of the adolescent who had given Jorge life in 2009. Jorge set up a meeting with Eric and Grace Gregory, who told him everything about their son, who had unknowingly saved Jorge’s life.