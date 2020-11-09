2 Chainz into premiere five tunes out of’So Help Me God’ around’NBA 2K21′ soundtrack

two Chainz is set to premiere five tunes from his upcoming new album’So Help Me God’ from the in-game soundtrack of basketball video game NBA 2K21.

The Atlanta rapper’s new album is set for launch on Friday (November 13), also will be the followup 2019’s’Rap Or visit the League’.

2K, the gambling studio supporting NBA 2K21, has affirmed today (November 8) that five paths in’So Help Me God’ will premiere from the match on present and next-gen consoles from 12:01am ET (5. 01am GMT) on Thursday (November 12) to get 24 hours marking what 2K state is”a radical landmark for the launch of big label music at a video game”.

two Chainz (Picture: 2K)

Talking about his venture with NBA 2K21, two Chainz stated:”I am always looking at new approaches to fall fresh music and connect to my fans. Premiering my songs from NBA 2K21 is a incredible, exciting prospect. Sports and music go together, rappers want be athletes and athletes wish to be rappers.

“2K has become a major music stage and we desired to deliver the NBA 2K community those strikes to chunk out into in The Town or in the 2K Beach.”

NBA 2K21 has additionally added 150 new tunes to the soundtrack of its next-gen edition, bringing the entire amount of tracks this season’s soundtrack into 350.

Songs from the likes of Dave, Pop Smoke,” Little Simz, Stormzy and Tame Impala are one of the newest additions to this soundtrack, also you’ll be able to take a look under via Spotify.

NBA 2K21 will soon be accessible on November 10 for Xbox collection X and Xbox collection S and November 12 for PlayStation 5 at the united states, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea, also around November 19 from the rest of the areas (such as the UK).

Last month, two Chainz guested using DaBaby to a remix of Kanye West’s single’Nah Nah Nah’.