19 Television Cancellations That Slash Deep in 2020

2020 was a rough year for television.*

(*And, of program, for humanity at huge.)

With COVID-19 shutting down production early, the virus also led to some breathtaking cancellations.

No displays have been secure as networks axed earlier-renewed reveals… and made some downright strange decisions.

Some of the most well known prrograms were cut small, devoid of so a great deal as a conclusive goodbye, even following decades on the air.

Below, we’ve rounded up the cancellations that minimize deep in 2020…

 

1.
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina – Netflix

2.
Stumptown – ABC

3.
Katy Keene – The CW

4.
L.A.’s Very best – Spectrum/FOX

5.
One Day at a Time – Netflix/Pop

6.
Shameless – Showtime

7.
Superstore – NBC

8.
The Culture – Netflix

9.
GLOW – Netflix

10.
NOS4A2 – AMC

11.
God Friended Me – CBS

12.
Carol’s Second Act – CBS

13.
Broke Tv set Sequence – CBS

14.
Deputy – FOX

15.
Council of Dads – NBC

16.
Ray Donovan – Showtime

17.
I Am Not Ok With This – Netflix

18.
Lincoln Rhyme – NBC

19.
Siren – Freeform

