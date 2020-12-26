2020 was a rough year for television.*
(*And, of program, for humanity at huge.)
With COVID-19 shutting down production early, the virus also led to some breathtaking cancellations.
No displays have been secure as networks axed earlier-renewed reveals… and made some downright strange decisions.
Some of the most well known prrograms were cut small, devoid of so a great deal as a conclusive goodbye, even following decades on the air.
Below, we’ve rounded up the cancellations that minimize deep in 2020…
1.
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina – Netflix
2.
Stumptown – ABC
3.
Katy Keene – The CW
4.
L.A.’s Very best – Spectrum/FOX
5.
One Day at a Time – Netflix/Pop
6.
Shameless – Showtime
7.
Superstore – NBC
8.
The Culture – Netflix
9.
GLOW – Netflix
10.
NOS4A2 – AMC
11.
God Friended Me – CBS
12.
Carol’s Second Act – CBS
13.
Broke Tv set Sequence – CBS
14.
Deputy – FOX
15.
Council of Dads – NBC
16.
Ray Donovan – Showtime
17.
I Am Not Ok With This – Netflix
18.
Lincoln Rhyme – NBC
19.
Siren – Freeform
