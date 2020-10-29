19 Children and Beyond: A Complete Guide to the Sprawling Duggar Family

Josh Duggar (m. Anna Keller)

Jim Bob and Michelle’s eldest kid, Josh, was created on March 3, respectively 1988. Following being home-schooled (since the Duggars would perform with all their children ) he also became a conservative activist, campaigning to get the Family Council. He resigned following old police documents surfaced 2015 showing that he was accused of molesting many women, including his own sisters Jessa and Jill, if he had been a teen.

Jessa fervently trapped for her brother at a sit-down with Fox News at June 2015, hinting that the worst titles individuals were phoning Josh were”so forward plus also a lie, actually. I mean folks get angry at me for mentioning , but I will say this since I had been among those victims”

His spouse stuck with him, including later he confessed to being unfaithful. After he checked into a treatment centre 2016, his parents called it”an essential initial step in regaining and recovery.”

They have been parents of three young children–kid Mackynzie (Oct. 8, respectively 2009) and toddlers Michael (June 15, 2011) and Marcus (June 2, 2013)–if the scandal broke, along with Anna gave birth to their fourth child, Meredith, on July 16, 2015the same-day TLC formally canceled 19 Children. Their fifth child, kid Mason Garett, was created Sept. 12, 2017, along with their youngest, kid Maryella Hope, came Nov. 27, 2019.

Anna, that appeared Counting On with no husband, indicated their 12th anniversary on Sept. 26, composing about Instagram,”12 years ago now we stated,’I do!’ I am so grateful fo