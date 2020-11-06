18-Year-Old Suspect Arrested In Shooting Death Of The Kids Are Alright Actor Eddie Hassell

Texas authorities have detained the young man supposedly responsible for the deadly shooting Eddie Hassell.

As stated by the Grand Prairie Police Departmentthey combined with the US Marshal Service North Texas Fugitive Task Force, detained D’Jon Antone on Wednesday for capital murder. The instance is currently being called the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office.

Officials state Antone (pictured below), who’s not a resident of Grand Prairie, captured and murdered the Surface celebrity at a random robbery. Even the 18-year old is now being held at the Grand Prairie Detention Center with a bond set in $500,000.

(c) Grand Prairie Police Department

Authorities formerly shared a vehicle was removed in the scene of the shooting. Outlets reported in the time the 30-year old celebrity was taken in the gut when he had been out his girlfriend’s flat in the Dallas suburb before two thirds on Sunday.

Officials allegedly got a call about a shooting 1:50 a.m.; once they arrived in the scenethey found Eddie had endured from apparent gunshot wounds. He was finally transported to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

Eddie’s girlfriend Liz Martian happened to societal websites before this week to pay tribute to the late celebrity. Alongside a set of pictures of the both of these, she composed:

“You’re dearer to me than most of the bats in most of the caves on earth, @eddie_hassell. I loved you over the skies in Texas. You left me more angry than anybody I have ever met, and that I adored every single ounce of you because of this. Rush. You will always get my heart”

Just dreadful.

The Corsicana, Texas native transferred to Los Angeles if he had been 11-years older to pursue an acting career. He was famous for his position as a pill-snorting teenager from the Oscar nominated movie The Kids Are All Right, his final character on the NBC puzzle drama Surface, also because of his function over the Lifetime drama Devious Maids. In addition, he appeared at the 2013 movie Jobs movie Ashton Kutcher.

Eddie had written and published a novel during his short time on the earth. Back in 2009, the publication Someone Should Tell YouStartling Revelations and Truths that will help you Understand and Enhance Your Life hit shelves, planning to assist young men and women make major life choices by demonstrating practice, advice, and guidance contained inside the bible. In accordance with E! News, Hassell was an avid surfer and skater in his spare time.

Our hearts go out to his nearest and dearest.

