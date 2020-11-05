15 Stunning Tarot Decks You Can Buy Online

Scroll To See More Images

Over the last few years, we’ve experienced an aesthetic—and perhaps even spiritual—shift toward embracing New Age-y wears. Crystals have pervaded our physical spaces. Horoscopes have informed our judgments. Tarot decks have commanded our attention.

My connection to this realm is largely stylistic; I’m skeptical of rocks with powers, but I’d be lying if I said they didn’t look good scattered along the rim of my bathtub. Likewise, I’ve always found astrology memes to be much more engaging than actual horoscopes. But tarot, as a practice, almost demands respect. More concerned with introspection than prediction, tarot simply invites us to explore our inner selves, to consider new angles on old problems, to conceptualize our concerns in fresh ways. And it’s pretty hard to argue against that, isn’t it?

But beginning to read tarot cards—even if just for yourself—isn’t as simple as going to the store, buying a deck, and pulling a spread. Well, it is and it isn’t. There’s some disagreement in the community over whether you should buy cards for yourself, or whether you should receive them from someone else. Tradition would dictate that you do the latter, leaving you shit outta luck (or divination) until a friend picks up on those hints you keep dropping and buys a deck for you. But as Derek Calibre, a New York City–based psychic, previously told StyleCaster, if you want to buy yourself a deck, you should. He did, and he’s a professional—so breaking the rules can’t be that bad, right?

More important than convention, is connection, Calibre said. You should seek a deck that resonates with you. No deck is inherently any better or worse than another; the best tarot deck for you is the one you connect with, the one you like looking at, the one you feel inspired to use.

What’s nice? There are all kinds of tarot decks on offer online right now, making it easier than ever for you to get your hands on a stunning set. So go forth, find the one that resonates with you, and add it to your cart (or your wishlist, if you’re a sucker for tradition).

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

The Rider Tarot Deck

These cards are reminiscent of a more traditional deck, for shoppers who want to dive into the history of the craft instead of a trendy take.

Kawaii Cute Tarot Deck

Lovers of all things kawaii (aka cute AF) will delight in this sweet pink tarot deck.

Mystic Mondays: A Deck for the Modern Mystic

These beautiful cards feature special details like holographic sides, foil exteriors, and vivid, colorful illustrations.

Tattoo Tarot: Ink & Intuition

If you’re all inked up, you’ll love this tattoo-inspired deck—and if you’re too scared to get your first tat, these cards will help you live vicariously.

Crystal Ball Pocket Oracle Cards

Oracle cards are a simplistic, more to-the-point take on tarot cards, and this pocket-size set is great to keep on you at all times.

The Modern Witch Tarot Deck

Um, a tarot deck filled with illustrations of badass, stylish women? These might be my favorite cards of all-time.

Neon Moon Tarot Deck

I’m obsessed with the contrast of the neon tones against these edgy, jet-black tarot cards.

Astrological Tarot Deck

Perfect for the tarot lovers out there who are equally as obsessed with astrology.

Print Your Own Tarot Cards

Want a deck to use ASAP? You can buy printable tarot cards on Etsy—so genius!

The Illuminated Tarot

Given that the box is as pretty as the cards, this deck is extra-hard to resist.

ADAMJK OK Tarot Card Deck

The perfect pack for any millennial pink fiend.

The Wild Unknown Tarot Deck

They aren’t cheap, but this stunning deck is beautifully illustrated, and comes with a handy guidebook.

Cat-Themed Tarot Deck

I mean. Need I really justify? This cat-themed tarot deck is kind of everything.

Everyday Tarot Mini Deck

Veritably cute and veritably portable. (My friend owns these, and they’re a great place to start if you’re new to tarot cards.)

Food Fortunes Tarot Deck

I’m all about a yummy theme, so these meal-inspired tarot cards have a special place in my heart. Plus, they’re on sale for $9.99.

This article was originally published in March 2019. It was updated in November 2020.