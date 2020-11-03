15 amazing quotations of Shah Rukh Khan in Filmfare interviews

Shah Rukh Khan is well famous for his humor, charm and also how he emotes on display. The celebrity has already been in the business for several decades and hasn’t ceased to be applicable. He’s awarded Bollywood several hits through the last few years and personalities which are piled up in the memory of film fans. Shah Rukh has contributed several interviews over the decades who have attracted his lovers nearer to him gave them a glimpse of this celebrity’s thinking and beliefs. According to his 55th birthday now, we believed about lining the very best quotes from all of his Filmfare interviews through recent years. Here is our cure for each SRK fan on the market, settle back and scroll through…

February, 1993

“Granted I’m trendy but I’m not a method actor. I am Shah Rukh Khan original and the character that I play.”

October, 1994

“Women do not turn me . I am not gay but I do not get carried off by only a gorgeous face.”

November, 1994

“Nothing has ever changed. I am still overly merry, pompous and haughty. I believe I am the greatest.”

March, 1995

“After, I had been possessive about my spouse. I would get upset even though she talked to some six-year-old boy. Now I have eased . I am more protected.”

January, 1995

“I really like walking in the rain together with Gauri. But she will not have wet because we can grab a cold. I drag her to the shower”

July, 1995

“I am awaiting the day if they will say,’Can it exactly the Shah Rukh manner’. At this time they are doing this the Amitabh Bachchan manner”

August, respectively 1996

“To Mani Ratnam I would drop everything, like my trousers ”

May, 1998

“I want money for my own bungalow and also my son’s potential… If this means preventing everything from colas to condoms, that is fine by me”

January, 1999

“I’d love to think there is a bit of Hitler and Napoleon within me personally. Even though I try, I can not be as accurate as Mahatma Gandhi and Mother Teresa.”

December, 1999

“Yes, I am self-centred, greedy and respectful. Ha!”

February, 2002

“telling me if I am bisexual is as mad as telling me,’Do not you fall in love with your heroines? ”’

June, 2002

“Being Shah Rukh Khan has a price .”

November, 2002

“I would die if folks did not recognise me. I would never have the ability to walk the street if people did not mob me. That is exactly what I work for.”

November, 2012

“No other man can love better than me”

August, 2013

“One evening I said let us call friends more and my children told me,’You do not have buddies Papa’.”