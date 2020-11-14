13 Body-Swap Films Like Freaky

Blumhouse’s most up-to-date slasher-comedy Freaky combines the pep of all Happy Death Day together with all the horrors of high school to get a scary good time. Obviously, Freaky publishing Friday that the 13F isn’t any denying, as well as the movie has lots of references into the franchise of the exact same name — along with additional body-swap flicks.

Shy 17-year-old Millie (Kathryn Newton) unwillingly switches with notorious neighborhood serial killer The Butcher (Vince Vaughn), also contains just 24 hours switch back while attempting to curtail Your Butcher’s murder series. By means of this out-of-body adventure, Millie discovers her voice and finally decides to stand alongside her high school servants… at least the ones which are still living.

The subject of needing to leave your own body to find out a life lesson may seem familiar. By The Hot Chick into Freaky Friday, there are numerous different movies which use exactly the identical plot device having varying outcomes. Here are only a couple more body-swap films to flow later Freaky.