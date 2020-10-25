12 Yr Old Rapper Lil Rodney Sentenced To 7 Years – CRIES IN COURT! (Video)

A 12 year old gangster rapper in Fort Worth Texas was sentenced to seven years in jail, MTO News has discovered. The boy, Lil Rodney is a alleged Crip, also among the most common regional rappers at Fort Worth region. According to authorities the self-proclaimed gangster confessed to cutting his arm screen to wait for a friend’s funeral in breach of his oversight provisions.

Here is a movie of Lil Rodney bragging about being a Crip, and shooting people in the hood:

That is however isn’t Lil Rodney’s first brush with the law. Back in 2019 that he had been on probation for arson and throughout this time he supposedly took a 1 year-old baby.

Yesterday a Texas judge sentenced him to seven years in a juvenile detention centre after authorities say he eliminated his arm monitor and taken at a one-year-old infant.

While under oversight for the the arson and also the alleged firing of this 1 year infant, Lil Rodney, inquired whether he would attend a friend’s funeral and had been refused by prosecutors since when asked for information regarding his connection with his buddy, he did not even understand his friend’s name. However, Lil Rodney went into the furneral anyhow. He faces seven years in prison and Lil Rodney who puts on a rough exterior cried like a baby possibly because he is just one despite his actions.

Here is video of this hearing:

Rodney, who’s normally a challenging gangster on movie, broke down and cried like a child through his Zoom detention hearing. ) However, the judge, Judge Kim was unmoved.

“Each time you come in here you shout. You understand that, right?” The judge stated.

“Every time, you beg me to get an additional chance. You vow to God,”In my mama’s title,”I am not gont cut off the track, I am not needing na run away ‘”

Lil Rodneyy will probably stay at a juvenile detention centre until he is 19.