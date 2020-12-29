11 new Hollyoaks photos reveal missing boy or girl terror, Cleo death horror and killer showdown

2020 was rather a year for Hollyoaks, but as the New Calendar year comes, items are demonstrating no indicators of slowing down in the eponymous village.

Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is left fearing the worst when Sylver (David Tag) is unable to locate Bobby Costello at the airport.

She will become hellbent on locating her lacking son, but when she phone calls him, she’s terrified to discover Silas Blissett (Jeff Rawle) on the other stop of the line!

A showdown before long ensues between the old enemies, but who will prevail?

In the meantime, Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) finds herself in lethal danger, as Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) lashes out in the course of their next date — but will he resort to murder after much more?

Hollyoaks is kicking off 2021 with a bang, and if you simply just simply cannot hold out to see what lies in advance, then check out out our very first-glimpse gallery, which previews all of the drama to arrive!

Hollyoaks airs these scenes from Wednesday December 30 at 7pm on E4.

