11 Celebs Who Were being Born on Christmas Day

These superstars were born on the most festive day of the year!

Christmas is a time for festivities and celebration and, for some, they get double the enjoyment all through the vacation! Currently being born on Xmas day usually means the family members is currently alongside one another and in the joyful spirit. And if you enjoy your playing cards proper, you could conclude up finding double the offers!

Even though other individuals may possibly argue that their friends aren’t close to to celebrate their unique day, you can practically warranty all of them will have the next working day off from perform to get together it up. Plus, it is tricky for them to neglect the actual working day you were being born when you share it with these kinds of a major occasion.

Obtain out what stars will be celebrating their birthday this Xmas…

1. Justin Trudeau

Beginning year: 1971

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his youthful brother Alexandre ended up both equally coincidentally born on Christmas day! In accordance to Justin’s push secretary, “the Primary Minister celebrates his birthday with loved ones on Xmas Day with a cake together with his brother.”

2. Emma Slater

Delivery yr: 1988

“Dancing With The Stars” pro Emma Slater and her twin sister Kelly rejoice their birthday on Xmas and will turn 32 this calendar year. Emma even transpires to have the initials ELF, which is so fitting for the getaway!

3. Jimmy Buffet

Delivery year: 1946

Jimmy Buffet will be turning 74 this 12 months and is certain to mark the event with something exclusive. In the past, he is hosted festive Xmas live streams from Honolulu and back in 1996, he released a holiday getaway album.

4. Annie Lennox

Start year: 1954

Annie Lennox will rejoice her 66th birthday on Xmas this calendar year, which she says she has always loved.

“My birthday and Christmas are blended collectively. As a baby I employed to wait around all 12 months for my birthday, so I might have birthday presents and Xmas offers at the exact time. That’s all I have at any time recognised, so funny when you assume about it. Individuals claimed to me, ‘What a shame due to the fact you will not get to have two independent celebrations.’ But it’s all I know, just Xmas and birthday all wrapped up alongside one another,” Annie advised Every day Document.

5. Armin van Buuren

Beginning 12 months: 1976

DJ and producer Armin van Buuren will be turning 44 this year and centered on past tweets, it appears as if he likes combining the holiday break with his particular day.

“Cooking Xmas evening meal. Many thanks for all the sweet birthday messages x #Christmas #birthday,” Armin captioned a photograph donning a festive accommodate.

6. Sissy Spacek

Start yr: 1949

This yr, actress Sissy Spacek will rejoice her 71st birthday and states she’s really enjoying lifetime at this age.

“People today take care of you with extra regard. They open up doors for you. Additionally, you have the braveness to definitely say what you feel. I think as lengthy as you have your well being, it truly is a really fantastic time of lifestyle, the ideal time,” Sissy explained to Nearer Weekly.

7/8. The Veronicas

Beginning year: 1984

Audio duo Lisa and Jessica Origliasso will rejoice their 36th birthday this 12 months on the vacation which they have nicknamed “birthmas.” They say they have often “liked” sharing the celebrations.

“Our total lives men and women request us if it’s irritating but we’ve often appreciated it. I consider it can be simply because there is certainly a actually wonderful strength realizing everyone’s celebrating with their families or individuals that they like on that working day,” Lisa advised The Guardian.

9. Adut Akech

Delivery year: 1999

South Sudanese-Australian product Adut Akech will flip 21 on Xmas day soon after another tremendous thriving 12 months for her vocation.

“Experience so blessed and grateful on this specific working day Thank you to the man earlier mentioned for an additional birthday 🙏🏾 And maintain them birthday bouquets coming many thanks 😘,” Adut wrote on her birthday in 2019.

10. Helena Christensen

Birth year: 1968

Helena Christensen turns 52 this Christmas. Very last year, she celebrated by leaping into freezing drinking water around her property in Copenhagen.

“A further 12 months, many additional spontaneous totally free falls into lifestyle 🎂 🎈🇩🇰 Copenhagen December 25 🥶,” Helena wrote on Instagram.

11. Dido

Start yr: 1971

Dido, who turns 49 this 12 months, may well have been born on Christmas but reportedly celebrates her birthday on June 25th to make up for the shared vacation.