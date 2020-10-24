100 Black Girls Out Of HBCUs Tap Into Their Own Political Power With’Elect Her’ Coaching

This weekend (Oct. 24 and 25), 100 politically-minded girls from assorted HBCUs throughout the nation will take part in the Elect Her coaching, a forum at which student leaders may learn fundamental tools and confidence-building actions to prepare them run for a long time in student administration and political division.

BET has partnered with Running Start and Xceleader to sponsor this digital political leadership instruction on National Vote Early moment. Two former Howard University Student Body Presidents and Elect Her alums: Jade Agudosi (Xceleader Co-Founder) and Allyson Carpenter (youngest-ever elected official at Washington, DC) can direct the programming and supply insight from their own experiences and burgeoning careers in civil support.

Congresswomen Frederica Wilson (D, FL- D 24), also a graduate of Fisk University and Alma Adams (D, NC- D 12), also a graduate of NC Agricultural & Technical State University may also take part in the training assisting build these leaders.