100+ Best Happy New Year Wishes, Messages, & Quotes 2022

Hey there! Happy New Year in advance as we are all set to welcome 2022 on 1st January. Allow yourself to set new goals, make new resolutions, enjoy a new beginning and say goodbye to the toxic elements of the past year.

We decided to make this 2022 more special for you by gifting a collection of beautiful messages, wishes, quotes and more to send to your loved ones to make them smile and feel special.

As we know, because of a new variant of coronavirus “omicron” we might not be able to celebrate the New Year as we thought of celebrating. But, say no to worries these messages will help you get together digitally. So select any which you like the most and send it.

Best Happy New Year Wishes, Messages, & Quotes 2022

Happy New Year 2022 Wishes

I wish you a year full of good blessings Happy New Year 2022. I wish you success this year and hope that you will find joy and happiness in all walks of life. Happy New Year 2022. May this new year, bless you with good health, wealth, prosperity Happy New Year. I wish you good health, success and happiness in this coming year. Happy New Year 2022. The nights may be dark but the day will be clear. I hope that your life will always be filled with the colours of joy Happy New Year 2022. I want you to be happy all year round, happy new year to you and your family. Happy New Year! May the best day of your past be the worst day of your future. Wishing you health, wealth, and happiness in the New Year ahead. Wishing you a Happy New Year, bursting with fulfilling and exciting opportunities. And remember, if opportunity doesn’t knock, build a door! May the New Year bring you happiness, peace, and prosperity. Wishing you a joyous 2022!

Christian New Year Bible Verses & Scripture

The LORD bless you and keep you; the LORD make his face shine on you and be gracious to you; the LORD turn his face toward you and give you peace.

Numbers 6:24-26 May He give you the desire of your heart and make all your plans succeed.

Psalm 20:4 I can do all things through him who strengthens me.

Philippians 4:13 For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the LORD, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.

Jeremiah 29:11 Trust in the LORD with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.

Proverbs 3:5-6 In his heart a man plans his course, but the Lord determines his steps.

Proverbs 16:9 Take delight in the LORD, and he will give you the desires of your heart. Commit your way to the LORD; trust in him and he will do this:

Psalm 37:4-5 Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, the new creation has come: The old has gone, the new is here!

2 Corinthians 5:17 Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.

Matthew 11:28 Thanks be to God for his indescribable gift!

2 Corinthians 9:15 I thank my God every time I remember you. In all my prayers for all of you, I always pray with joy

Philippians 1:3-4 Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.

Philippians 4:6-7 Whoever gives heed to instruction prospers, and blessed is the one who trusts in the LORD.

Proverbs 16:20 Give thanks to the LORD, for he is good; his love endures forever.

Psalm 107:1

Inspirational Quotes For A Good Start To The New Year 2022

As the countdown has already started and we are all hoping for the best things to come this year in our days, share these Inspiring messages with your near and dear ones. If you are still wondering how to inspire them for this New Year 2022.

I hope you have an amazing New Year filled with happiness and blessings. Happy New Year 2022. May this year you cheer for good health, prosperity and happiness, Happy New Year 2022. May this New Year shower health, wealth and happiness on you Happy New Year friend. The new year is the time to start a new chapter of your life. Happy new year and good luck with the new beginning. I hope your life will become as bright as the Sun and as beautiful as Roses Happy New Year 2022.

Best Happy New Year Wishes, Messages, & Quotes for 2022

Motivational & Inspiring Happy New Year Quotes 2022

Tomorrow is the first blank page of a 365-page book. Write a good one!

~ Brad Paisley

~ Brad Paisley Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right.

~ Oprah Winfrey

~ Oprah Winfrey With the new day comes new strength and new thoughts.

~ Eleanor Roosevelt

~ Eleanor Roosevelt As we look forward to the new year, let’s resolve to recommit ourselves to the values we share.

~ Barack Obama

~ Barack Obama Life isn’t about finding yourself. Life is about creating yourself.

~ George Bernard Shaw

~ George Bernard Shaw It’s never too late – never too late to start over, never too late to be happy.

~ Jane Fonda

~ Jane Fonda A new year. A fresh, clean start! It’s like having a big white sheet of paper to draw on! A day full of possibilities!

~ Bill Watterson

~ Bill Watterson Your present circumstances don’t determine where you can go; they merely determine where you start.

~ Nido Qubein

~ Nido Qubein Wishing you 12 months of success, 52 weeks of laughter, 365 days of fun, 8760 hours of joy, 525600 minutes of good luck, and 31536000 seconds of happiness. Happy New Year!

In the New Year, never forget to thank to your past years because they enabled you to reach today! Without the stairs of the past, you cannot arrive at the future!

~ Mehmet Murat Ildan

~ Mehmet Murat Ildan Be at war with your vices, at peace with your neighbors, and let every New Year find you a better person.

~ Benjamin Franklin

~ Benjamin Franklin We spend January 1 walking through our lives, room by room, drawing up a list of work to be done, cracks to be patched. Maybe this year, to balance the list, we ought to walk through the rooms of our lives, not looking for flaws, but for potential.

~ Ellen Goodman

~ Ellen Goodman And now we welcome the new year. Full of things that have never been.

~ Rainer Maria Rilke

~ Rainer Maria Rilke Enjoy the little things in life, for one day you may look back and realize they were the big things.

~ Robert Breault

~ Robert Breault Hope smiles from the threshold of the year to come,

Whispering “it will be happier”.

~ Alfred Lord Tennyson

Whispering “it will be happier”. ~ Alfred Lord Tennyson Learn from yesterday, live for today, hope for tomorrow.

~ Albert Einstein

~ Albert Einstein Yesterday I was clever, so I wanted to change the world. Today I am wise, so I am changing myself.

~ Rumi

~ Rumi You can’t go back and make a new start, but you can start right now and make a brand-new ending.

~ James R. Sherman

~ James R. Sherman Life is a great big canvas, and you should throw all the paint on it you can.

~ Danny Kaye

~ Danny Kaye One day you will wake up and there won’t be any more time to do the things you’ve always wanted. Do it now.

~ Paolo Coelho

~ Paolo Coelho There comes a day when you realize turning the page is the best feeling in the world, because you realize there’s so much more to the book than the page you were stuck on.

~ Zayn Malik

~ Zayn Malik Pour the champagne and let its mousse rise, like thousands of sparkling smiling eyes.

~ Jared M. Brown

~ Jared M. Brown Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well-preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming “Wow! What a Ride!”

~ Hunter S. Thompson

~ Hunter S. Thompson Tomorrow is a new day. Begin it well and serenely, with too high a spirit to be cumbered with your old nonsense.

~ Ralph Waldo Emerson

~ Ralph Waldo Emerson The New Year stands before us, like a chapter in a book, waiting to be written.

~ Melody Beattie

Happy New Year 2022 Wishes and Messages for Friends

Will it be ok! to not make fun of your friend on 1st January? Of course not, here is how you can wish them a Happy New year in a funny way.

I wish you would become a billionaire this year and give me a Bungalow. Have a blissful New Year my buddy. I will no longer wish you more success because you had it already, it should be mine this year. Lol Happy New Year my friend. I wish you more fun, more drinks, more parties and good luck to achieve more targets. Happy New Year 2022.

Best Happy New Year Quotes 2022

Happy New Year Blessings

May joy and peace surround you,

contentment latch your door,

and happiness be with you now

and bless you evermore!

~ Irish blessing

contentment latch your door, and happiness be with you now and bless you evermore! ~ Irish blessing May there always be work for your hands to do;

May your purse always hold a coin or two;

May the sun always shine on your windowpane;

May a rainbow be certain to follow each rain;

May the hand of a friend always be near you;

May God fill your heart with gladness to cheer you.

~ Irish blessing

May your purse always hold a coin or two; May the sun always shine on your windowpane; May a rainbow be certain to follow each rain; May the hand of a friend always be near you; May God fill your heart with gladness to cheer you. ~ Irish blessing Wishing you a blessed New Year! When I count my blessings, I count you twice.

May God shower you and your family with love and happiness! Best wishes and seasons greeting for the New Year.

Wishing you a blessed and prosperous New Year!

May God bless you and your loved ones with prosperity, good health, and happiness in the New Year.

This New Year, may God answer your prayers and fulfill your heart’s desires.

Happy New Year! May your troubles be less, and your blessings be more, and nothing but happiness come through your door!

May the road rise to meet you,

May the wind be ever at your back.

May the sun shine warm upon your face,

and the rains fall soft upon your fields.

And until we meet again,

may God hold you in the palm of His hand.

~ Irish Blessing

May the wind be ever at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face, and the rains fall soft upon your fields. And until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand. ~ Irish Blessing Every day I feel is a blessing from God. And I consider it a new beginning. Everything is beautiful.

~ Prince

~ Prince Lord, I have no idea what’s going to happen in this New Year. I pray that you will guide me. Please help me to look to you always, and through everything that I do, may I bring praise and glory to Your name. I thank you Lord for another year. Amen.

The object of a new year is not that we should have a new year. It is that we should have a new soul.

~ G.K. Chesterton

~ G.K. Chesterton Look not back on yesterday

So full of failure and regret;

Look ahead and seek God’s way –

All sin confessed you must forget.

~ Dennis DeHaan

So full of failure and regret; Look ahead and seek God’s way – All sin confessed you must forget. ~ Dennis DeHaan In His wisdom God does not show us all that lies ahead. So we enter a new year to live it day by day. Each day let us follow more faithfully, more courageously, more daringly the lead of our great Captain who bids us follow Him.

~ William Thomson Hanzsche

~ William Thomson Hanzsche Resolve to make each day the beginning of a new year, a new morning, a new adventure. Enjoy the blessings of a new year, in Christ, one day at a time!

~ Debbie Carroccio

~ Debbie Carroccio Wishing you a Happy New Year and blessed year ahead. May God’s light guide your way in 2022.

Happy New Year 2022 Wishes for Family

Happy New Year 2022 Wishes for Family

As the sun sets on another year, I wish you great company and good cheer.

Warmest thoughts and best wishes for a Happy New Year. May peace, love, and prosperity follow you always.

Thank you for being such an important part of our life. Let’s make 2022 the best year ever – happy New Year!

I hope your New Year celebrations are full of love and laughter. Wishing you all a fun-filled and healthy 2022!

I’m so thankful for all the happy holidays we’ve shared together in past years, and I’m sorry we haven’t been able to visit you this year. I hope you have a wonderful new year and that we can catch up in 2022!

Sending you the very best of wishes for the new year. May it be full of bright opportunities!

May the Holiday season fill your home with joy, your heart with love and your life with laughter. Wishing you a very happy New Year and we look forward to seeing you in 2022.

May the good times and treasures of the present become the golden memories of tomorrow for your lovely family, just as our childhood memories of holidays past are such happy recollections now. Wishing you lots of love, joy and happiness. Happy New Year!

May the New Year bring only happiness and joy to you and your adorable family. We miss you and hope to see you in 2022.

To a joyful present and a well remembered past! We raise a glass to you this New Year all the way from [insert your location]. Best wishes for a magnificent 2022.

We’re so grateful that you could be here to celebrate the holidays with us and share in our good cheer! May our hopeful wishes follow you home and warm you through the new year.

In this loveliest of seasons may you find many reasons for happiness. Wishing you a very happy New Year, and sending lots of love from our family to yours!

Wishing you peace, love, and joy throughout 2022. With love from the [insert family name].

May the closeness of your loved ones, family, and friends fill your heart with joy. Happy New Year!

In the New Year, never forget to thank to your past years because they enabled you to reach today! Without the stairs of the past, you cannot arrive at the future!

~ Mehmet Murat Ildan

Youth is when you’re allowed to stay up late on New Year’s Eve. Middle age is when you’re forced to.

~ Bill Vaughan

Happy New Year SMS Text Messages

Happy New Year! Although we may be far apart, you are always in my heart.

Happy New Year! Here’s to sharing more good times and great memories in 2022.

10✨9✨8 ✨7✨6✨5✨4✨3✨2✨1🎇2022 – Happy New Year! Wishing you an amazing 365 days ahead.

Wishing you a great year that begins with happiness and ends with that too. Happy new year!

As the sun sets on another year, I wish you great company and good cheer.

Wishing you a blessed New Year! When I count my blessings, I count you twice.

Sending peace, love, and joy to you and your loved ones this New Year.

Happy New Year! Sending love and light from afar.

Happy New Year! I hope all your dreams come true in 2022.

Happy New Year my friend – it’s time to shine bright like a diamond!

Happy New Year! Let’s eat, drink, and be merry – for tomorrow we diet!

Out with the old, in with the new! Wishing you a wonderful 2022.

Sing and dance and make good cheer, let’s make it last throughout the year!

Biblical New Year Wishes Messages & Quotes 2022

Wishing you a new year full of worship, love, and all good things from above. Have a very blessed New Year!

Praying that your year is full of everything your heart desires. Happy New Year!

May this new year bring peace upon you and your family. Happy new year to you and yours.

Praying that you and your family have a blissful new year. Happy new year to you.

May you and your family be blessed with another year full of happiness and laughter. Wishing you a lovely year.

Happy New Year! May God grant you happiness and health.

The gift of a new year is one of God’s many blessings. Count your blessings as you countdown to the new year, and thank God for each one!

Life is not life without God by our side. He is the reason why we are alive. He is everything. Offer your prayer of thanks this Christmas and New Year!

I pray and hope this year brings you peace, success, and love. Happy new year!

May His love keeps you happy and healthy in this new year. May God live in your heart always.

Dear friend, I wish you a fun and relaxing holiday. May Jesus grant you peace and answer all your prayers!

I pray and hope that God grants you all of your wishes in this new year. Happy New Year 2022!

May God’s blessings pour upon you and grant you a prosperous, healthy, and pleasant new year. Happy new year to you and your family!

May your faith provides you with peace and comfort in the new year! Happy new year!

I wish you a very happy new year in the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit!

It’s a new year. Hallelujah! I wish you great blessings in the coming year. Greetings for the new year!

May the blessings of God be with you till the last day of the year. Happy new year.

During this happy moment, may God fulfill all our wishes. I wish for your good health and happiness

This New Year, May god answers all your prayers and grants you with whatever you desired of in your life. Happy New Year 2022!

The gift of a new year is one of God’s many blessings. Count your blessings as you countdown to the new year, and thank God for each one!

Saying “Happy New Year” in Spanish & Different Languages

Are you looking for a way to wish friends a happy new year in different language? We have some short Spanish phrases to wish your friends a happy new year in Spanish!

¡Feliz Año Nuevo! – Happy New Year!

¡Feliz Año! – Happy Year!

¡Próspero Año Nuevo! – Prosperous New Year!

¡Feliz 2022! – Happy 2022!

Que tengas un próspero año. – I hope you have a prosperous new year.

Que Dios te bendiga este Año Nuevo. – God bless you this New Year.

French: Bonne Année

Italian: Felice Anno Nuovo

Portuguese: Feliz Ano Novo

German: Frohes Neues Jahr

Dutch: Gelukkig nieuwjaar

Swedish: Gott nytt år

Danish: Godt nytår

Norwegian: Godt nytt år

Polish: Szczęśliwego Nowego Roku

Russian: S Novim Godom

Hindi: Naya Saal Mubaarak Ho

Arabic: Sanah Jadiduh Saeidah

Japanese: Akemashite Omedetô Gozaimasu (from January 1)

Hebrew: Shanah Tovah (for Rosh Hashanah, Jewish New Year)

Chinese (Mandarin): Xin Nian Kuai Le or Gong Xi Fa Cai (both Lunar New Year greetings)

Chinese (Cantonese): Gong Hey Fat Choy (Lunar New Year greeting)

If you want to let us know which message you like the most from the above list, use the space given for the comments. And for the latest updates don’t forget to follow our social media pages.