10 Things You Do Not Know About Dax Shepard–From Dax Shepard

you might believe you understand everything there is to learn about Dax Shepard.

After he along with his own Armchair Expert podcast co-host Monica Padman happen to be shooting listeners in their own lives to a bi-weekly basis because the show’s launch in 2018. While strengthening guests, such as Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Will Ferrell and Blake Griffin, both also have exposed over some of their very own truths. Look no farther than Dax’s recent comprehensive entrance of a lapse at his salvation because of evidence of this.

They are very good at what they’re doing, making themselves a nomination for Your Pop Podcast of 2020 at the season’s E! People’s Choice Awards, airing live on Sunday, Nov. 15.

And as you will soon discover, there is still lots of be heard about both of these.