10 Super Useful Hacks to Make Your Laptop Run Faster: How To Make It Faster

You’d love for your PC to run faster, but you don’t have much time. Upgrades to your hardware, one of the most significant speed gains, can take hours to shop for, ship, and physically replace.

We wish to demonstrate some simple techniques for quickly speeding up Windows as a result. Here are ten various techniques you may use to increase your system’s speed without having to spend a lot of time on them.

Uninstall a Few Startup Programs (5 Minutes)

Removing unused programs from your starting list is one of the simplest ways to boost PC speed. When you first log in to your PC, many programs, like Skype, Spotify, and Chrome, start up automatically. This consumes resources at boot and throughout your session if you don’t use them immediately away.

On Windows 8.1 or 10, right-click an empty space on the Taskbar and select Task Manager to see which programs are launched at startup. The Startup tab can be selected to review everything. You can see the impact of each item on startup in the right-most column. Windows makes this determination; it isn’t always correct, but it provides you with a general sense. By typing MSConfig into the Start Menu and choosing the Startup tab, Windows 7 users can reach the Startup menu.

As you browse the list, if you come across anything that shouldn’t run at startup, right-click it and select Disable. Don’t turn off important programs like your backup or antivirus software at this point. If you’re unsure, check out our list of things to delete from setup. Your computer ought to boot up more quickly once you cross some items off the list.

Windows Visual Effects Must Be Off (2 Minutes)

Windows comes with a tonne of fancy effects that make using it more enjoyable on all but the most basic computers. These consist of text smoothing, fading effects, and window minimization and maximization animations. Disabling them will make more resources available for performance rather than aesthetics.

Adjusting the appearance and performance of Windows can be found by typing performance into the Start Menu. The Performance Options box will appear, and the Visual Effects tab will have a number of options. Consider which ones you wish to keep after reading them, or just choose the Adjust for optimal performance option to turn them all off. Windows will apply your changes when you click OK.

Of course, turning them off will make Windows less polished overall. However, you probably won’t even notice after a few days.

Look Over Your Power Plan (3 Minutes)

Windows offers a number of power plans that enable users to choose how much energy is used. When seeking to extend the battery life of a laptop, an energy-saving strategy makes sense. But it makes no sense to restrict your PC’s performance in this way on a desktop where you don’t have to care about power conservation.

Open the Settings app and go to System > Power & sleep to check your power plans. To access the Power Options entry in the Control Panel, select the Additional power options link. Verify that you are employing the Balanced strategy here.

Under the bottom drop-down menu, Windows by default also provides a Power saver plan and a High-performance option. For the majority of users, the Balanced plan is the ideal choice because it automatically modifies power usage based on what you’re doing. The High-performance plan doesn’t actually offer any extra advantages.

If you want to change any of the settings, such as how long your computer waits before going to sleep automatically, click Change plan settings.

Remove Bloatware and Outdated Apps (5-10 Minutes)

By itself, uninstalling apps won’t speed up your computer. However, if those apps are running in the background, using Windows services, accessing the internet, etc., eliminating superfluous apps can improve speed. This is particularly true for programs that push you to purchase their premium offering, such as bloatware.

Open Settings, choose the Apps entry and then scroll down the list of installed programs to review them. When you locate an app (or software) that you haven’t used in a very long time, click it and select Uninstall. For details on how to remove bloatware quickly and efficiently, refer to our guide.

Defragment Your Hard Drive (5 Minutes)

Cleaning up old files takes a little longer than uninstalling programs to make your computer faster. However, giving your hard disc some breathing area can actually increase performance if it’s overloaded with files.

To clean up outdated files, you don’t need to install any new software. In the Start Menu, type Disk Cleanup to have Windows search for unwanted data. When the Disk Cleanup window appears, choose Clean up system files to find additional files

See what you’d like to remove and how much space this can free up by looking through this page. It’s safe to delete the majority of them, including error logs and temporary files. Before deleting the entries for the previous Windows installation and Windows upgrade log files, you should give it some thought.

Windows preserves your previous installation in a folder named Windows .old when you upgrade to the most recent version of Windows 10. These files make it simple to roll back in only a few clicks in case you decide you don’t like the new version. However, you’ll have to manually downgrade, which takes more time, if you delete Windows. old from this option.

Allow Windows to Check for Issues (5 Minutes)

Windows has built-in troubleshooting tools—did you know that? These can check for and identify frequent issues, such as troubles with Windows Update, even though they are not always successful.

Type Control Panel into the Start Menu to launch the performance troubleshooter. Change the View by entry from Category to Small icons in the top-right corner. Select Troubleshooting, then click Run maintenance activities under System and Security.

The troubleshooting window will appear. Make sure Apply repairs automatically is selected under the Advanced link. Additionally, select Run as administrator so that the utility can address more issues. After that, click Next and give the tool some time to finish running. You’ll see a summary of any difficulties, if any, at the conclusion.

