A rollover crash on the offramp from Interstate 5 to Highway 526 in Everett still left one particular man or woman dead early Tuesday, in accordance to the Washington Point out Patrol.

Targeted traffic was diverted to Freeway 527 throughout the investigation into the 3 a.m. collision, stated Trooper Heather Axtman on Twitter.

Witnesses explained to police the driver was rushing just before the lethal crash, Axtman reported.

The street reopened shortly soon after 6 a.m.