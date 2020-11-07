1 Day at a Time: Penelope’s finest Seconds

Bless Pop TV to get resuscitating One Day at a Time if Netflix stopped it after only 3 seasons. The Alvarez family is the epitome of, well, a true family, with of its brilliant glory. Having a variety of beautifully quirky associates uber-woke and headstrong Elena, lively and forever young in heart Lydia, outgoing and charming Alex, unaware-at-times Schneider (yes, he is among these ), the tight-knit household knowns how to come at the end of the day. Regardless of their differencesthey have much more in common than they let on — the case in point, how the 3 women devour their bags of Cheetos.

Bridging the gap between both generations, Penelope (performed with the incredible Justina Machado) is the glue which holds them together. To fill out the gaping interval before year four breaths, here are a couple of oh-so-relatable gifs that show that”Mami ai not no chump!”