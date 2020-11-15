007: Never Say Never Again

WTF Happened For The Picture? — The JoBlo show that appears at TROUBLED movie phenomena! Box-office smashes and flops, fan-favorites or inventive failures, those films suffered numerous issues behind-the-scenes.

After departing 007 supporting following DIAMONDS ARE FOREVER, the late, great Sean Connery returned to the James Bond franchise at the”unofficial” 1983 entrance NEVER SAY NEVER AGAIN. The end result of a creative legal conflict, this second variation of THUNDERBALL was shaken and awakened by a tricky production. Let us see”WTF Happened to NEVER SAY NEVER AGAIN!”

to learn more about this troubled creation, have a peek at our installment of James Bond Revisited on THUNDERBALL! )